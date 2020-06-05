Gov. Parson allows mail-in voting option for August, November elections

Earlier this week there was a log-jam of cars at the airport at College of the Ozarks on election day when Taney County decided to try drive-thru voting as an alternative to in-person ballot-casting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a struggle," Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said at the time.

But now there's another alternative...the U.S. Postal Service.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill into law that will allow Show-Me State residents to vote by mail in this year's August and November elections.

The measure is only temporary and will be discontinued at the end of the year. Its purpose is to allow people to feel safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic which could see more waves on the way during the next six months.

Before now voters could request absentee ballots only if they provided an excuse for why they can't vote in-person.

"This law now allows anyone to request a ballot to be mailed to them, no excuses necessary," explained Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

But you do have to do one more thing.

"They have to have it notarized," Schoeller said of the mail-in ballots. "The purpose of that is we want to make sure the voter is identified just like when they come in to vote at the regular polling place. Basically the notary serves as a voting judge in terms of verifying that person's identity."

There are exceptions though. People age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems can vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized.

President Trump has expressed his displeasure with mail-in voting.

"Main-in voter ballots, you're asking for fraud," he said.

Parson said he shared in those concerns which is why he's requiring notarized ballots to discourage fraud and not allowing mail-in voting to become a permanent fixture.

"When you mail a ballot to every voter you've got to have safety measures in place to make sure someone can't potentially get that ballot and mail it back on another voter's behalf," Schoeller said. "I think that's what President Trump was concerned about. Some states have had that (mail-in voting) in practice for a number of years. They've got a system that works but to do that overnight would create a real challenge for the local election officials, the voters and frankly, the postal system is not prepared for that either."

Ballots must be requested no later than two weeks before the election and must be returned and postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day. You can contact your local county clerk's office for more information.