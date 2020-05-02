Gov. Parson calls for a 'Day of Prayer' Sunday across Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson has declared Sunday, May 3 a "Day of Prayer" across Missouri as the state prepares to lift a stay-at-home order Monday, May 4.

Parson asks people to pray for the state and fellow Missourians ahead of businesses reopening on May 4.

Missouri businesses and social events will be allowed to reopen next week as long as residents and business owners continue to practice proper social distancing requirements and guidelines, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday.

As of Saturday, more than 8,000 cases and 350 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri.

