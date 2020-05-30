Gov. Parson declares state of emergency in Missouri 'due to civil unrest,' activates National Guard

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday signed an executive order Saturday to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri due to civil unrest.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Gov. Parson said.

The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol will stand ready to support local authorities. It's not yet known when or how they will be used.