Gov. Parson order flags to half-staff in honor of Springfield officer Christopher Walsh

Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Springfield Police Department Officer Christopher R. Walsh.

The order applies for government buildings in Greene County on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Walsh was killed in the line of duty Monday morning after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway.

“Officer Christopher Walsh leaves us with a legacy of brave, selfless service to Missouri and our nation that is an inspiration to us all. His commitment to public service included two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom during his 14 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and three years as an officer with the Springfield Police Department,” Governor Parson said. “On Sunday, he was tragically and senselessly killed after rushing to an active shooting scene and courageously attempting to provide life-saving care to a civilian shooting victim. Officer Walsh is a hero we will never forget.”

Funeral arrangements and a procession are set for Saturday.