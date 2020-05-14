Gov. Parson requests FEMA damage assessments for 19 counties after early-May storms

Gov. Mike Parson is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to review damage reports and documentation from 19 Missouri counties.

This comes in response to severe storms that swept across the state on May 3 and 4, leaving behind a trail of destruction and extensive damage to electric power systems.

“Last week, two rounds of severe storms blasted southern Missouri with widespread damaging winds over 80 miles per hour,” Governor Parson said. “The result was extensive damage to homes and businesses, widespread damage to electric power delivery systems, and additional emergency response costs to communities that are already strapped by mounting expenditures because of COVID-19. Initial damage reports show a clear need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process.”

The Governor has requested FEMA to review damage reports in preparation for a Public Assistance disaster declaration request for Bates, Butler, Carter, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Polk, Ripley, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne, and Wright counties. Additional assessments may be requested as damage information is received from more county officials.

The heaviest damage to buildings occurred in Lebanon (Laclede County) on May 4. Power outages from the storms peaked on May 4, leaving more than 37,000 customers without power.

Due to COVID-19, the normal local-state-federal damage assessment process will have to be modified. Instead of operating jointly in-person, the teams will operate virtually to review images and detailed descriptions of damage to roads, bridges, electrical systems, and other infrastructure, along with estimated repair costs.

The local-state-federal damage documentation review process is part of the required FEMA process in preparation for a request from the Governor for a federal disaster declaration.