Gov. Parson updates on Missouri's COVID-19 cases; announces broadband expansion

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the growth rate of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing across most of the state, including Southwest Missouri.

Five counties, including Jasper and McDonald counties in southwest Missouri, make up nearly 60% of new cases in Missouri this week, according to Gov. Parson.

Gov. Parson added that hospitalizations in Missouri have nearly decreased in half. A state model determined, since peaking at more than 1,200 in early April, hospitalizations stabilized around 600 in June.

While some cities like Kansas City and St. Louis have mandated face coverings for public indoor settings, the state did not announce any orders regarding face coverings Thursday. Gov. Missouri governor and other state leaders have asked for safe celebrations over the Fourth of July amid the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Missouri has reported 22,283 cases and 1,022 deaths from COVID-19.

Additionally, Gov. Parson announced nearly $50 million to support broadband expansion across Missouri, including support for telehealth and education.

Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon and Office of Broadband Development Director Tim Arbeiter joined to discuss broadband expansion.

