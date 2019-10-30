Gov. Parson visits bridge in Camden County to be rehabbed under state program

The Minnow Brook Creek Bridge has been around for half a century.

"{[It's] 52 years old, in need of repair," said Patrick McKenna, Director of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Engineers with MoDOT say the bridge's support structure is solid.

But, parts of the bridge's deck have washed away from road salt.

So, instead of replacing the entire bridge, the deck of that bridge will be replaced, one lane at a time. This will allow traffic to continue to cross it during construction.

"It'll be faster for the taxpayers, it'll be less expensive, and it'll get another 30 years out of this structure," McKenna added. "That's just the type of work we need to do."

"You can drive around potholes all day long. but you can't drive across a bridge if the bridge is out," Parson said.

That's what Parson wants to prevent with the "Focus on Bridges" project.

It's a $350 million dollar project that will rehab or replace nearly 215 bridges across the state.

"I believe by the first of the year, we're probably going to have about 40 some-odd projects, probably shovels in the ground," Parson said. "We'll actually be moving dirt in order to get that done."

The Minnow Brook Creek Bridge rehab is expected to cost about $476,000.

MoDOT says the work on the bridge is expected to start around the summer of 2020.