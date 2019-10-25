Gov. Parson weighs in on Springfield overdoses

With more than 40 overdoses and four overdose deaths in Springfield over the last week.. Governor Mike Parson says the state wants to help find out the specific cause.

There has been talk about a possible batch of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Greene County's sheriff thinks the drugs came from a low-level drug dealer in the area.

Governor Parson says it's time to confirm the cause.

"That was such an unusual circumstance in Springfield that just normally hasn't happened anywhere else like that," Parson told KY3/KSPR on Friday. "You have to figure out the root of that was, what really caused that, and how do we step up. I know one thing from the state perspective, we're going to try to give everyone at the local levels the tools they need to combat this situation - the opioid problem."

Local authorities are working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to find the drug dealers responsible.