Government bans hunting of feral hogs inside the Mark Twain National Forest

The Mark Twain National Forest covers 1.5 million acres in 29 Missouri counties and is part of the statewide effort to eliminate the feral swine population.

"There's a lot of states where they've reached the point that they don't know if elimination or eradication is possible," explained Cody Norris, the public affairs officer at the Mark Twain National Forest headquarters in Rolla. "Here in Missouri that's why so many agencies are going 'Let's move forward and eliminate hogs from the state before it becomes such a big problem that we're just trying to do damage control.'"

In the early 1990's feral hogs could be found on 50,000 acres across Missouri. By 2016 that number was up to 9 million acres. Yet the U.S. Forest Service has just announced that the Mark Twain National Forest, one of the last public lands where swine hunting is allowed, will prohibit the practice on its land joining a similar policy on property owned by the Mo. Department of Conservation.

The reason?

The MDC once urged the hunting of feral hogs but discovered shooting them scattered the group, and that trapping them would be more efficient.

"If you hunt feral hogs you might get only one or two," Norris said. "But when we trap feral hogs we're getting much better results. We're getting most of the sounder, which is a group of hogs. If you get 30-60 hogs at one time you're eliminating a lot of breeding pairs and you're going to start eliminating those hogs from the landscape."

The no hunting policy in the Mark Twain Forest does come with one major exception though. After getting around 1,200 comments from the public a change was made.

"Anyone who is hunting deer or turkey with the appropriate permit can shoot a feral hog while they're out there opportunistically," Norris said.

Shooting feral hogs on private property is still permitted, but officials say it's not the best plan of attack.

"That is their right," said Casey Hurtsell, a patrol captain with the Mark Twain National Forest. "There are no prohibitions on private property. But we'd prefer that they contact the Missouri Dept of Conservation to help them trap those hogs and we feel that's the best method to do that."