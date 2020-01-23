Government searching for more 2020 census workers in the Ozarks

The U.S. government needs more census workers.

You will find recruiters at the Springfield Library Center and other libraries.

The census will begin sometime in March or April. And the government needs all the workers are hired and trained before then.

In Greene County alone, the goal is 2,700 applicants. Recruiters still need more than 1,000 applicants to meet that goal. They are looking for workers in office jobs, likely at Hammons Tower, and workers to go door-to-door. Hourly wages for those walking the streets starts at $21 an hour, higher than the last census. Because there is such a low unemployment rate, they've increased the wages. You can work part-time or even up to 40 hours a week. The job will last around four months.

"Since it is a pretty open position, you can work nights, weekends, days, so if you're just looking for some side money, it's a great way to discern some extra money before the summer starts," said Courtney Pinkham, 2020 census complete count coordinator.

If you would like to talk to a recruiter, you can stop by the Library Center on South Campbell. They also have recruiters at the Missouri Job Center on Wednesdays and Fridays. All the other counties in our area also need census workers, and no matter where you're at, you can apply online at 2020census.gov.

