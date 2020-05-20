Governor Asa Hutchinson meets with President Trump on coronavirus response

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) was at the White House Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) met with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday. (Source: Gray DC)

Hutchinson met with the president in the West Wing, heaping praise on the president and receiving compliments on his efforts in return.

Arkansas is in the initial phase of reopening the state’s economy. With gyms, salons, restaurants, and more already open on a limited basis, the governor allowed bars to reopen in the state on Tuesday.

Positive cases and deaths are still rising in Arkansas as the state increases testing. Hutchinson says the president is supportive of his approach to reopening in the middle of this crisis.

"There is some risk to this but you have to be able to put the right precautions in place. And if they follow the guidelines then we’re confident they’re going to be able to go in there and dine safely and enjoy life again," said Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson shared the White House meeting with Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS).

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.