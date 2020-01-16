Governor Mike Parson speaks one-on-one with KY3 after his State of the State address

Missouri Governor Mike Parson's time in office appears to have a theme.

Gov. Mike Parson (R-Mo.) sits down for a one-on-one interview with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek on 1/16/2020.

"I think when you look at workforce development and infrastructure, you can't have one without the other," Parson said during a one-on-one interview with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek.

As noted during his State of the State address Wednesday, Parson is continuing that theme again this year.

"I do know the demand of the workforce that's out there, the demand in the business arena that's out there, and how important it is to give every kid in Missouri a shot at that," Parson said.

But, while the governor wants to open job opportunities for Missouri's future generations, democrats say he's neglecting them by letting more than 100,000 children lose health insurance under his administration's policies.

Parson said for decades, no one had checked the system to see if people were still getting benefits who didn't qualify, and that's why there was a lapse in coverage.

He defended that decision Thursday.

"Yes, they had children, part of those families did. But, they're out working out in the workforce. They're taking care of their own families. It should always be about trying to get people off of there instead of just trying to bring people on to the Medicaid rolls," Parson said.

Parson announced support for better witness protection programs when it comes to violent crime. That was one of three ideas that came from meetings he had with the mayors of the four major cities in the state.

"The witness protection plan was one of those things. Mental health issues, social services, and then really target violent criminals - and we're having some success with that," Parson added.

Democratic lawmakers however want to see more gun legislation to curb violent crime, saying they'd be holding a news conference on gun legislation Monday.

But, Parson said that's not something he or the mayors discussed.

Increasing teacher pay was discussed in Parson's address Wednesday. Democrats applauded the notion, but then balked as he tasked the State Department of Education and the school boards to come up with a five year plan on how to feasibly pay for it.

"If they will seriously take a look at that, the school boards, the school administrations, and DESE, and work together, I think it'll be interesting to see what kind of plan might come up," Parson said. "But, if we try to do the 'same ol' same ol'' and everyone says, 'ok, state, you've got to pay for it,' then I don't think that's a very good start."