Governor Parson, Auditor Galloway file to run for governor

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway officially filed to run for governor.

Both filed for their party's nomination in Jefferson City Tuesday.

The Bolivar native Parson became governor in June of 2018 after the resignation of Governor Greitens. Governor Parson says his campaign will focus on jobs, education and infrastructure.

"We will continue to work hard for the people of Missouri, in order to make sure everyone has the chance to pursue the American dream," Governor Parson said. "In the next four years we will continue building upon our successes that make a positive difference for Missourians, including workforce development and infrastructure, and that is why I intend to run for re-election in 2020."

Galloway became Auditor in April of 2015. She won re-election in 2018. Galloway highlights her work to uncover wasteful spending and fraud in Jefferson City.

“I’m running for governor because it's time working families have a governor on their side," said Galloway. "Governor Parson has rigged the system against Missouri families in favor of wealthy campaign donors and insiders. Too many families are being hurt - health care costs continue

to rise while hospitals close, 100,000 kids have been kicked off their health insurance, and our schools are struggling with underfunding and underpaid teachers."

The primary election is August 4.

