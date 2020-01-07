Governor Parson appoints 3 new members, including KY3/KSPR news direct to Amber Alert System Oversight Committee

Three members appointed to Amber Alert System after Hailey’s Law passed in 2019.

After a new Missouri state law was put into place, three new appointments have been made to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee.

They include the news director at KY3/KSPR, Bridget Lovelle, Sheriff Roger Medley of Belleview and Sheriff Stephen Korte of Bowling Green.

Lovelle is the current News Director at KY3 and KSPR in Springfield. Previously, she worked as the Assistant News Director at WATN-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, and as the Executive Producer at WAVY-TV in Portsmouth, Virginia. Ms. Lovelle is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association. She is also a member of Leadership Springfield Class 27 and a management team member with the Junior League of Springfield.

Roger Medley of Belleview was also appointed to the committee. Mr. Medley has served as the Iron County Sheriff since 2010. He previously served in the United States Air Force, retiring from his position as Deputy Fire Protection Manager in 2008 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He attended the United States Army Military Police School at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and the Missouri Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. He holds an Associate of Science in criminal justice From Mineral Area College in Park Hills and an Associate of Science in fire science from Community College of the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

Also appointed was Stephen Korte, of Bowling Green, and sheriff for Pike County. Korte previously served on the Missouri 911 Service Board. Korte served in the U.S. Navy Reserve until he was honorably discharged as Chief Petty Officer E7 in 2012.

All three will serve four years on the committee.

The oversight committee has been at the center of controversy the past few years. A bill passed in 2003 established the oversight committee, but there was not a specific part of the bill that addressed how often the committee should meet. The last meeting of the committee was in October of 2015. A new law, passed in 2019, was dubbed Hailey’s Law and requires the committee to meet at least once a year. The bill was named after Hailey Owens, a 10 year-old Springfield girl who was kidnapped, raped and murder in 2014. Lovelle says, “Since I moved here in 2010, I’ve been passionate about seeing changes and updates to the Missouri Amber Alert System. After the Hailey Owen’s tragedy, and the alert going out more than two hours after her abduction, I felt it was more important than ever to ask to serve on this committee. While changes have been made to the system since then, it is always important to review how the alerts work and make sure there is an efficient way to get children returned home safely. I hope to represent the Springfield community and the television broadcasters to the best of my ability, and to help in the state’s efforts to keep our Missouri children safe.”

According to the 2003 law, the Oversight Committee will be responsible for the development of criteria and procedures for the Amber Alert System. The Oversight Committee will be housed in the Department of Public Safety. The Amber Alert System Oversight Committee will consist of ten members and will be chaired by the Director of Public Safety. Seven members will be appointed by the Governor with advice and consent of the Senate and will serve staggered four year terms. The Oversight Committee will also include a representative of the Highway Patrol and a representative of the Department of Health and Senior Services. The seven members appointed by the Governor shall include the following representatives: two from the Missouri Sheriff's Association; two from the Missouri Police Chief's Association; one large market radio broadcaster; one small market radio broadcaster; one television broadcaster; and one representative from each Alert Missouri region.

According to the state’s board/committee website, the two representatives of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association, and the two radio broadcasters’ terms have expired, but they will serve until new appointees are named by Governor Parson.

No word yet on when the committee will meet, but the bill went into effect in August of 2019.

Hailey Owen’s murderer, Craig Wood, was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty.