Governor visits Springfield on first day of state's reopening

All across Missouri most businesses were re-opening Monday like Bass Pro Shops where the parking lot that was empty for over a month was back to its usual car-filled normalcy.

Less than an hour before the "granddaddy" of all Bass Pro's opened its doors, Missouri Governor Mike Parson arrived for one of his initial stops on the first day of the state's "new normal".

Parson was met by a bluegrass band, welcome signs touting the re-opening, and a number of employees led by Bass Pro Founder and CEO Johnny Morris.

Morris thanked Parson for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and pointed out there was something good that could be gleaned from the horrible experience.

"Even in the roughest of times you can always find the good," Morris said. "I think families are being drawn together. People are refocusing. What are the really important things in life? Some of the simple things. I'm a little bit biased but so many parents and grandparents are taking their kids out fishing for the first time ever and that's a wonderful thing. People getting reconnected to nature."

Parson thanked the Bass Pro employees for showing their leadership in coming back to work and encouraged the public to help revitalize the economy.

"Let me tell you why it was important for me to come here today," he said. "Because I want people to know it's O.K. to come back out, it's O.K. to get engaged in your communities. We have over 400,000 people that are unemployed in the state of Missouri. Over 400,000! That's never been done before in our state's history. The only way to help those people is by you being here today."

Next Parson went to Cox South where he toured the hospital's 51-bed COVID-19 ward, thanking the health care industry for all its efforts during a time when even they suffered economic hardships.

"The first month of March we lost about 23 million dollars and that's having had services (not affected) for half the month," said CoxHealth CEO/President Steve Edwards, who added no figures were available for April yet.

At both places Parson pointed out that the public should not let its guard down just because the stay-at-home-order is lifted and that Missouri residents would play a key role in whether restrictions continue to be lifted or are reinstated in the future.

"I can't express the importance of what it's going to be like for the people of this state in the next couple of weeks," Parson said. "We still have to maintain social distancing. You still gotta avoid the crowds. And you still have to understand the government is not going to fix this problem. So if you're looking for us for all the answers, you're going to get a big foolin'. When it comes to the virus, it comes to each one of us taking on the responsibility ourselves. I really think the people of Missouri understand that across the state but the next two weeks are critical."

"I think all health care workers are worried right now to see what happens," Edwards added. "If we get these exposures, we're more prepared for them now but yeah, we're watching it and we're going to be careful. But I think it's the world we're living in and will be for more than a year and we've got to manage it in a very measured way."