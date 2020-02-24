Governor Parson weighs in on 'broken' probation & parole system

We are continuing our coverage of Missouri's probation and parole system.

Local sheriffs have said it's too soft on crime, and the new statute was adopted without local law enforcers getting to weigh in.

This new system went into effect about 7 months ago in Missouri, and is now state law. Governor Mike Parson tells us he had concerns then, and now many of those are playing out.

But, he says, he's planning to meet and work with sheriffs all over the state to make the necessary tweaks to make this a good model for Missouri.

The Show-Me state adopted the system from Ohio, but we now know one size does not fit all.

" I knew this was a huge step for us in the state of Missouri that was pretty well passed that had to be implemented. It wasn't like we had a choice here. That's what we all decided," said Governor Parson. "I think when you go back and look at that process of all the people that supported that, at the time-- most all agencies supported that criminal justice act, that reform, I can remember the day at the Senate that I had concerns about some of the things that were in that, and I said those things-- look this is a major change for the system, there are going to be some problems here, and I remember saying that the day it all came about so here we are today. I am getting to live out some of that. We just got to figure out a solution, we've got to get here, we've got to be good listeners, and we've got to figure out how do we solve the problem... that should be our main objectives."

Governor Parson says his office is committed to just that. The former sheriff says the buck stops with him.

"It's a problem with things that are being said and done and we all need to nip that in the bud to make sure that the everyday people know what's going on and make sure that we are trying to do things on the rehabilitation side, but still the main focus is that people are safe."

Multiple sheriffs sounded off, and cited lack of transparency when KY3 News cameras and reporters were kicked out of two meetings held by the state's probation and parole leaders.

"What we're trying to implement is to be able to take some offenders, and try to figure out how do you get them back into society, and how do you get them back into the workforce? The last thing they need to do is sit in a cell doing nothing," Parson said.

Sheriffs argue what the state calls a technical violation should be a criminal violation, in which case, they'd go back to lock up.

"If somebody calls in and they are on probation and parole and they pull a urine test on them and they test positive for meth, that is called a technical violation, and these people are being put back out on the streets as soon as they test positive," said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. "The technical violations are not being taken seriously."

This is one of many issues the governor says he's committed to fixing.

"We know the old way wasn't the best way. We know that from experience. So we're just trying to make changes, but again, it's going to take time and we're going to have to make adjustments to it," Parson said.

We also asked about the rewards being given to some offenders, like gas cards. The governor assures us that is not paid for by taxpayers, but rather by the inmate's own money that they have to put into a fund.

We have requested three times to see the details of that; we're told the state's attorney is working to get us that document.