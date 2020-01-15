Grand Country Music Hall adds Droopy Drawers, Jr. (Tim Mabe) to 2 shows

Branson's Grand Country Music Hall announced the hiring of Tim Mabe, or as we know him Droopy Drawers, Jr.

The character will join sisters, Tammy & Tonya Bilyeu on stage at the Grand Country Music Hall for two shows, "Ozarks Country" and "Ozarks Gospel." The Baldknobbers let Mabe go earlier this month after several decades with that show.

“We’re excited to have our cousin, Tim Mabe, in the shows this year," said Tammy Bilyeu. "Having traditional Ozarks’ comedy that Droopy Drawers Jr. brings to the stage is just one more way we can provide a unique entertainment experience for our visitors. Droopy Drawers Jr. is truly a beloved character.”

Mabe began with The Baldknobbers as a guitarist in 1985. He later became Droopy Drawers, following in the footsteps of his father in the show. Tammy & Tonya Bilyeu also grew up performing with their family, The Baldknobbers, and then spent 16 years performing as the “Stutterettes” with Country Music Legend, Mel Tillis.

“We’d like to thank Glenn Robinson, Mike Patrick, and Andy Holloway for believing in the importance of keeping the laughter rolling and encouraging us all to reunite on stage.” Tammy says, “I believe our uncles and parents would approve of us cousins carrying on the family tradition of comedy and music!”

Both shows are on Sundays. The "Ozarks Gospel Show" begins at 2 p.m. The "Ozarks County Show" begins at 7 p.m. beginning March 1. Both shows are a the Grand Country Music Hall on 76 Country Music Boulevard.

