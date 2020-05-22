Advertisement

Great Clips hair stylist in Springfield tests positive for COVID-19, worked while symptomatic

(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: May. 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Great Clips hair stylist in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and worked several days while symptomatic.

Seven co-workers and 84 clients were potentially directly exposed, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The individual recently returned from travel elsewhere in Missouri outside of the Springfield region, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.

"I'll be honest, I'm very frustrated to be up here today, and maybe more so I'm disappointed," said Goddard. "I think we need to comprehend the consequences of this."

Goddard said even though the individual and their clients wore masks during the timeline of potential exposure, this should not have happened in the first place.

The health department says the individual worked at Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Co-workers and clients who were potentially directly exposed will be notified by the health department and offered testing.

The health department hopes for no additional cases since the individual, co-workers and clients wore face masks throughout this exposure timeline.

"We can't make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate how things look going forward," he said.

Brittany Hager and Jennifer Small, Great Clips franchisees and co-owners of CM Clips, LLC, shared the following statement:

"As Great Clips franchisees and co-owners of CM Clips, LLC, we recently learned that an employee in one of our salons in Springfield, Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following medical advice and taking appropriate actions.

The well-being of Great Clips customers and stylists in the salon is our top priority and proper sanitization has always been an important cosmetology industry practice for Great Clips salons. We’ve closed the salon where the employee works and it’s currently undergoing additional sanitizing and deep cleaning consistent with guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the CDC. We will reopen the salon based on guidance from the health department."

Anyone deemed not to be a close contact during this timeframe, but at this Great Clips location during those dates and times, is believed to be at low risk. These individuals are advised to watch for symptoms, but do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Additionally, health officials say this individual and another unrelated case visited the following locations while infectious:

-Thursday, May 14; Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18: 10 Fitness at 1444 S Glenstone between 12 p.m. - 1p.m.

-Monday, May 18: Dairy Queen at 3665 E. Sunshine around 5:30 p.m.

-Wednesday, May 20: Walmart at 2021 E. Independence around 7:30 p.m.

Also, another unrelated case visited the following location while infectious, but while wearing a mask:

-Wednesday, May 20: CVS at Campbell and Battlefield between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. for about 20 minutes.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

As of Friday, Greene County has reported 133 cases of COVID-19 and 97 recoveries.

Watch the latest update from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in our stream below:

Springfield-Greene Co. Update

WATCH LIVE: Springfield and Greene County leaders provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and expect to notify the public of a community exposure.

Posted by KY3 on Friday, May 22, 2020

