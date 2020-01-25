Greater Springfield Garage Sale & Marketplace returns for 27th year

The annual OzarkDeals.com Greater Springfield Garage Sale & Marketplace festivities return the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

The two-day event is a 27-year tradition in Springfield, featuring more than 400 booths all under one roof.

Some of the items for sale include antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, furniture, electronics and more.

Saturday marked the first day of the event. You can also attend Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.