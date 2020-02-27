Greene Co. Assessor's Office system now up and running, filing deadline extended to April 1

The Greene County Assessor's Office says it has worked out all of the bugs in its new software system, which is up and running.

In January, the county was having issues with the new software system, causing an error for people trying to fill out their assessment list.

Because of the initial problems, the deadline for filing for returning 2020 Personal Property and Business Assessment lists has been extended to April 1.

Any person or business owning taxable tangible personal property as of January 1, 2020, including property purchased on that date, is required to declare all taxable personal and business property to the assessor.

