Greene Co. Presiding Commissioner responds after business opens for bingo, defies guidelines

Greene Co. Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon says the county is looking at a situation during which one local business owner defied health department guidelines to reopen for bingo.

Owner Travis Zarechi reopened The Barn House for bingo Wednesday for the first time in weeks. Upon reopening, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department's guidelines stated that entertainment business must stay closed.

Dixon says, under county order, the situation is punishable by misdemeanor. He says the Greene County Commission is looking at the incident.

"He very possibly put some folks at risk and very possibly put his restaurant license at risk," Dixon said Thursday during an update. "I regret that that action was taken because it certainly undermines all the good work of our other citizens have done."

Zarechi told KY3 on Wednesday that he had to open up the doors to The Barn House, otherwise, he'd have to close them for good.

"Losing that income, that cannot be made back," Zarechi said.

The city of Springfield has amended the city’s “Road to Recovery” order as of Thursday, which now allows public gatherings of up to 25 people.

