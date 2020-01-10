Greene Co. and Burrell planning urgent care-type mental health center

Whether it's a mass shooting, the opioid epidemic or the increasing suicide rate, much has been made about the need for more mental health care in our nation.

So the Greene Co. Commission's new 2020 budget includes not only funds for a new jail, but $1.7 million to help establish a new rapid access mental health care center.

"It's equally important if not more," said Greene Co. Commissioner Harold Bengsch when asked to compare the need for the mental health facility with the jail.

Teaming up with Burrell Behavior Health, the idea is to provide law enforcement and first responders with an around-the-clock mental health care center to take people instead of transporting them to a hospital or jail.

"Between 60 and 65 percent of the inmates in our jail suffer from addiction and/or mental health conditions," Bengsch explained. "But we don't have a place to take them other than the ER and the ER's are not the appropriate place for them to be. Then there are the people who have served their time and get back out, but the mental health issue is still there and the same thing puts them back in jail again."

"Really what we're talking about is an access crisis," added C.J. Davis, the President and CEO of Burrell. "How people receive those services when they need it. The entire community needs to be aware that there's a place where you can go for help right away. A long time ago mental health services were delivered in a clinic and people chose to go that clinic. What we've realized is that services need to be provided where our clients are. We are trying to get out of our four walls and take our services to anywhere our clients need us."

The walk-in center will probably be located at the Burrell Behavior Health Park Clinic in southwest Springfield and is not intended to be a long-term care facility but the equivalent of an urgent care center for mental health.

"Anybody can walk in at any time," Davis pointed out. "Family members can bring somebody or somebody can just say I need help and show up on our doorstep."

This latest project is just one of many outreach programs for Burrell, whose rapidly expanding efforts in trying to meet the area's mental health care needs includes partnerships with local law enforcement agencies and 50 school districts.

But this major building block of a walk-in mental health care clinic is viewed as a major milestone.

"This will be another step in the direction of prevention rather than incarceration," Bengsch said. "That can save not only tax dollars but lives in developing something that does not exist in Missouri at this time."

"This could be one of those tipping points where we say that's exactly what we needed," Davis added. "I think we will look back at this moment and say that was an historic decision."

Greene County's funding was made possible by the half-cent sales tax approval.

No date has been set yet for when that clinic will be up and running.