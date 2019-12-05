Greene County 911 Director Zim Schwartze takes new job in Jefferson City

Zim Schwartze, the director of Springfield-Greene County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications, will leave the City of Springfield in January for a new job as Chief of the Missouri Capitol Police in Jefferson City. Her new role is effective January 6.

“The folks at 9-1-1 and the community have welcomed me from day one,” Schwartze said. “The past seven years have been wonderful because of the people I was so fortunate to work with every day. I am very proud of the solid team we have built at the 9-1-1 department as we have made great strides over the years. It was truly an honor to serve the City and the County.”

Schwartze joined the City of Springfield in 2013.

"Zim has done a terrific job managing our 911 function over the last few years,” said City Manager Jason Gage. “Though we will miss her leadership, we wish her the very best!"

Schwartze started her law enforcement career in 1991 and was a Commander with the Columbia, Mo. Police Department with over 20 years’ experience when she officially retired in 2014. While a Commander, she was placed in charge as the Director of the Boone County, Mo. Joint Communications 9-1-1 Department and Office of Emergency Management in 2009.

Schwartze is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #231, in Quantico, Virginia. She is the Past President and current Historian of the Kansas-Western Missouri Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates. She is also a graduate of the 204th School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) through Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She has been an adjunct instructor for Northwestern University Center for Public Safety since 2006 and the Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) located in Columbia, Mo. since 1995. Schwartze is also a member of the University of Missouri Harry S. Truman School of Public Affairs Advisory Board.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Schwartze was honored as the 2016 Missouri 9-1-1 Director of the Year and the APCO (Association of Public Safety Communications Officials) International 9-1-1 Director of the Year. She has volunteered with Special Olympics-Missouri for nearly 30 years and humbled to have been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for her Special Olympics efforts in 2017.

