Greene County Clerk expects 44% voter turnout for Missouri presidential primary

Voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to voice who they want to be their presidential candidate in the November election.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said he expects a 44% voter turnout, similar to what the county saw during the last primary in 2016.

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown agreed with those numbers, but said she initially expected it to be higher.

"We haven't had the absentee, the number of absentees we thought we would have, it's actually pretty low for this election," said Brown.

Brown added she thinks people are waiting until election day to vote rather than voting absentee, wanting to see what the results would be on Super Tuesday. She said many voters who chose a candidate who dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday called the clerk's office to see if there was anything they could do.

"They get one chance to vote," said Brown. "During absentee voting, if your candidate decides to withdraw from the race, well your vote has already been cast."

Missouri is one of six states with a presidential primary Tuesday.

Missouri's primary is an 'open primary.' An 'open primary' means voters did not select a party when registering to vote. Instead they will ask for whichever party's ballot they would like when they come to the polls.

Polls open at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.

What forms of identification will I need to vote?

Under the Voter ID law, which was passed in 2016, there are three different options for presenting identification so that your vote will be cast. They are listed below.

1.) A government issued photo ID, like a drivers license or military ID.

2.) Other documentation with a voter's name and address on it, like a current utility bill or bank statement.

3.) Voters can also cast a provisional vote if they forget a form of identification all together. The voter would then either have to go get their ID and bring it back for their vote to count, or election officials with the clerk's office will match the signature on the ballot to what is on file.