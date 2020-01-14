Greene County Commissioner Bengsch announces retirement, will serve remainder of term

Greene County's longest serving current commissioner will not seek reelection this fall.

Hargold Bengsch announced his decision in a letter released Tuesday.

Bengsch, 85, was first elected to the Commission in 2004.

"During that period of time I have had the privilege to work with and know the many dedicated employees of Greene County who serve our citizens every day," Bengsch wrote. "I can say without reservation, their dedication and loyalty to Greene County is not only sincere but admirable."

Bengsch worked for the Springfield-Greene County Public Health Department for 45 years, 20 of which were spent as its director. The Public Health Building is now named after him.

"I consider my time not as being an official but rather as being a public servant," Bengsch added. "I must confess, I can't think of a more noble calling than that of public service."

Bengsch is a 1953 graduate of Billings High School. He has been married to his wife Darlene for more than 60 years, according to his online biography.

Bengsch also taught at Missouri State University and has written 17 publications addressing various topics of health and public health during his time on the County Commission.

Bengsch says he will finish out his fourth and final four-year term as District 1 Commissioner.

He closed his letter with his standing motto: "There is no limit to what can be accomplished when it doesn't matter who gets the credit."

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon was elected to the board in 2018. Gov. Mike Parson appointed fellow commissioner John C. Russell in 2019.