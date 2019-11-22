Greene County inmates detox behind bars with help from medical staff

Withdrawing from drugs and alcohol for anyone can be painful, uncomfortable and potentially deadly. It can be even more difficult and dangerous inside a jail cell.

Brandy Watkins, medical supervisor for the Greene County Jail, said her staff had already helped more inmates through withdrawal at the end of October than in all of last year.

"We treat withdrawal for opiates, benzodiazepines as well as alcohol," Watkins said.

She said, every day, her 18-person staff could see 50 inmates who are withdrawing from drugs or alcohol.

"People have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches. They have tremors, they're diaphoretic, they just don't feel good," she said.

In the midst of Springfield's October overdose spike, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott called detox the "dark side" of jail time.

"There's a lot of reporting what happens on the street and the arrests we make. There's not much focus on what happens when they get to the jail and they're cut off from drugs," Arnott said on October 23.

Watkins says her staff spends 25% of its time treating inmates' detox symptoms.

"That's a huge effort we go through to make sure people that get arrested are medically sound and safe, so that costs taxpayers a lot of money," Arnott said.

Watkins said inmates don't pay for the medication they need to adjust to life behind bars, without drugs, which also keeps them alive.

"People can die from alcohol withdrawal, especially. It's very life threatening," she said.

Watkins said heroin withdrawal can be just as dangerous as alcohol,

but she sees the same offenders detoxing over and over again anyway.

"It amazes me how many times somebody is released two months ago and then they come back and they're already using again and they still go through that same hard withdrawal process that they went through the last time," she said.

Watkins said new inmates are brought into the jail every day. She said each one of them is asked a series of questions, and daily alcohol or drug use typically bumps them to the top of the patient list.

However, she said, a lot of times, offenders are not honest about their substance use, out of fear, which might mean they don't get help until a few days into their detox.

"At that point, that’s when they’re getting really sick," Watkins said.

Watkins said treatment programs specifically designed for released inmates could help inmates stay clean on the outside.