Greene County K-9 attacks escaped inmate's grandmother during home search

Two inmates are back behind bars after escaping from the Greene County jail Monday night. It took less than 30 seconds for the two men to slide under a chain length fence. Deputies saw it on camera, and quickly caught Jacob Atkisson near the Drury University campus.

The other inmate, Nathan Sneed, was on the run for about five hours. even going into a nearby house asking to use a phone. He was eventually surrounded while he was on the roof of a garage.

While deputies were looking for Sneed, they went to his grandmother's house, thinking he might show up there. While they were there, a police dog attacked her.

"The dog nailed me. I mean, he took me down," said Cathy Meredith.

When Meredith's grandson escaped the Greene County jail, she worried he might come to her house just blocks away. Sheriff's deputies came by to search for him, Meredith let them and their K-9 inside.

"What I remember was, I was standing there. The policeman was in front of me. I told them about the garage, the guy come out with the dog and the dog got me," she said.

Meredith had to have surgery to clean the gash in her arm, and has staples to keep it shut. She said the dog's teeth barely missed her artery. She also has bruises.

"There was no provocation. He just went for me. I don't know if it was because I had on civilian clothes, I don't know," Meredith said.

Sheriff Jim Arnott said his office has been using K-9's since 2009 and they go through 1,600 hours of training. The dog involved in this situation was the youngest in the department, about two years old.

"When the handler went inside, he ended up slipping on a porch and when he fell down, this person was right there and the dog assumed that something was wrong and lunged at the person," Arnott said.

That's not how Meredith remembers what turned into what she called a "traumatic" scene.

"I didn't see the handler fall. When the dog come out the door is when he got me," she said.

Arnott said this is the first time one of his K-9's has ever bitten an innocent civilian.

"This is a circumstance where the dog felt that something happened to the handler, there was somebody close by, but we're investigating it," Arnott said. "We're trying to take care of any issues that we have with it. It's one of those situations that's very unfortunate."

Meredith said, it was one that should have been avoided.

"I don't blame them but the situation needs to be changed. Something needs to be changed," she said. "If you can't control the animal, that animal does not need to be here, around the public."

That K-9 also bit his handler, as the officer was trying to pry the dog's mouth off of Meredith's arm. KY3 News asked the Greene County Sheriff's Office what will happen to that K-9. We asked if it will it be taken out of service or put through more training. The department doesn't know yet. The Professional Standards Division is still investigating.