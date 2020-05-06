Greene County, Mo. business opens for bingo despite health department guidelines

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department's latest guidelines state entertainment business must stay closed. One local owner is defying those rules, saying he has to open up or he'll lose his business all together.

People haven't been to The Barn House for Wednesday night bingo in weeks. This Wednesday, owner Travis Zarechi opened back up, ignoring the health department's gathering limits, saying people should be allowed to have fun, if they can do so safely. With tables spread apart and chairs outside, he allowed 120 people in to play bingo.

"The majority of my money's made between February and May 15. I stockpile that money and it carries us through the summer fall and winter," Zarechi said.

Zarechi said he has to open up the doors to The Barn House, otherwise, he'll have to close them for good.

"Losing that income, that cannot be made back," he said.

He said the money made off bingo nights is put toward his charity, Little Guys Youth Baseball.

"To lose 10-plus weeks of it makes it very hard for us to survive," Zarechi said.

Even though local health leaders want to limit crowds to prevent the spread of the coroanvirus, Zarechi says he can find a way to keep people safe.

"All accountability as far as social distancing. How far apart the tables would be, we were told they had to be six feet apart, we made them eight feet apart," he said.

Zarechi also added elements that would keep bingo players from having to stand in line. There was hand sanitizer on tables.

"Why not come out and have fun where it's safe and you can enjoy yourself," said Jaretta Holt.

Bingo players like Holt and Jerry Stewart have been missing their bingo buddies for weeks. They said they're tired of being stuck at home and they feel safe at The Barn House.

"I mean, most of us aren't scared or we wouldn't be here. If anyone is scared of coming to a deal like this they can stay home," said Stewart.

In fact, Zarechi says, some people did. He said some of his regulars who are on oxygen or have ongoing medical conditions did not show up.

"I miss those people a lot but at the end of the day, I know when they feel safe they're going to come back when all this has passed," Zarechi said.

Zarechi said businesses like his are reaching the point of no return, which left him no choice.

"Something needs to be done to meet in the middle. It can't be one-sided that some businesses can open and some businesses can't," he said.

Another bingo hall in Springfield is staying closed. Bingo Emporium said in a message, "We are following the state's guidelines and what other places decide to do is their choice."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department had no comment on this story, but its current order is set to last until the end of the month.