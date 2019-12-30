Greene County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death of teenager

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death outside a home north of Springfield.

The focus of the investigation is at State Highway H and Farm Road 88. Officers found Mackenna Milhon, 19, dead outside the home Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she does not have any ties to anyone living at the home. Milhon's family reporter her missing December 20.

“This is a horrible tragedy, especially during the Christmas season, our detectives are working closely with SPD to determine the events that lead to Mackenna’s death, our prayers are with the family," said Sheriff Jim Arnott.

Sheriff Arnott says his office's mobile crime unit is on the scene assisting deputies with resources. The sheriff says this investigation could take hours.

Investigators ask if you have any information as to suspicious activity in the last couple of days in this area, to please contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 9417) 829-6230.

