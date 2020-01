The Greene County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing man.

Deputies say Roland Dimos, 79, disappeared from an area near U.S. 60 and State Highway 125 Tuesday night.

Dimos suffers from the onset of dementia. His family says he failed to meet up with them Tuesday. He drives a white 2011 Buick four-door car with Missouri license plate EE3DRN

If you have any information of his whereabouts, please call 911.