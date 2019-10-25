Greene County adds another judge

Governor Mike Parson appointed the Honorable Becky J.W. Borthwick as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit on Friday. She will fill a Circuit Judge position newly established by the Missouri General Assembly in 2019 and is the first female Circuit Court Judge for the 31st Circuit to be appointed under the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan.

Ms. Borthwick, of Springfield, is an Associate Circuit Judge in the 31st Circuit, Greene County, Missouri. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctorate from University of Oklahoma College of Law in Norman, Oklahoma.

Borthwick was chosen over eight other applicants for the new position.