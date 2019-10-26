Greene County Pursuit: Driver on the run; shots fired from deputies

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who led deputies on a high speed chase late Saturday night.

Deputies say they tried to pull over a driver who they believed was impaired around 11:00, and the driver took off.

The driver eventually stopped on a dead end road in the 2500 block of South Nettleton. He then reversed his car into the deputies car. That's when deputies fired two shots at the car.

The chase then continued before the driver eventually got out and ran.

Three other people were in the car during the chase, and were all taken into custody. However, the driver is still on the run.