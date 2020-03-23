Springfield-Greene County Parks Department closes playgrounds to prevent spreading of COVID-19

Staying active while staying AWAY from other people just got a little more challenging in Greene County. The Park Board is closing ALL of its playgrounds in Springfield and throughout the county.

The board says it was a tough decision to make, but it's hard to keep the number of people in a park below 10. Park rangers are patrolling the area to make sure no one breaks the rule.

"We've been told the virus can survive on plastic and metal for several hours," said Public Information Specialist with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Jenny Fillmer Edwards. "We're just not physically able to be out here at every playground all day long with disinfectant. There's no way to keep them disinfectant all day long."

All outdoor parks and trails will remain open, just the playgrounds themselves will close. The board asks people to keep a six-foot distance and to not gather in groups larger than 10.