Greene County commission accepting bids for more temporary inmate housing

Greene County might place inmates at a temporary site to get through an overcrowding issue. This time, the county commission is looking at a site across the street, and seeing if it makes sense financially.

Overcrowding is a big problem, Greene County can hold 708 inmates in the jail. Right now, there are 775. The county already relies on temporary cells because of chronic overcrowding.

The recently announced jail will eventually fix that, but not for at least two years. So the county is considering adding more temporary housing across from the current jail, on Boonville Ave.

A two-year wait in the construction world is pretty standard, unless you're waiting to finish a larger county jail.

"This is just a transition time between now and when we do occupy the new jail," said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon.

Work on Greene County's new jail near the airport will begin in spring, but the county needs more space now and has for a while.

Temporary trailers gave the county space for more than 100 inmates in 2017. Now, Dixon and his fellow commissioners are considering more trailers.

"We are severely overcrowded and of course we want to be mindful of all of the needs of the county and this is one aspect that we are going to explore," Dixon said.

Greene County Resource Manager Kevin Barnes said, over the phone, the Sheriff's Department operates the jail.

"The jail overcrowding issue is a community issue and the sheriff has been the one working to solve that," Barnes said.

Sheriff Jim Arnott would not comment on this until the trailer bids come back in.

Meanwhile, Greene County relies on eight other counties around the state to house 162 inmates, but deputies have to drive them back and forth for court hearings.

"I mean, there's money being spent now to house and transport inmates and so this is just the same thing. It would just be to house them locally instead of housing them across the state," Barnes said.

Barnes said county leaders will try to keep parking impact to a minimum, as the temporary housing will be on the west side of Boonville Ave.

He said the extra trailers or housing would allow the county to hire the detention deputies needed for the new jail and give them on-the-job training.

Barnes said commissioners will consider cost-savings, and if it is cheaper to keep driving inmates to other parts of the state, or build more temporary housing within steps of the jail.

A two-week wait could reveal the answer.

"No decisions have been made as far as whether it would be, how many, that would all be a future decision," Dixon said.

Dixon said the commission will decide whether to move forward with construction on Jan. 23.