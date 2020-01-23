Greene County deputies arrest 2 for stolen car; stolen mail from 5 counties inside it

Greene County deputies arrested a two after locating a stolen car with stolen mail inside it.

Deputies Thursday morning received a call about a suspicious van driving in the 6000 block of South Farm Road 175 peeking into mailboxes.

When deputies pulled behind the driver over, the driver immediately pulled behind a home in an attempt to hide.

As deputies investigated the suspicious behavior, they determined the van was stolen out of Springfield. Inside it, the deputies found numerous pieces of mail from Greene, Webster, Christian, Taney and Stone Counties, not belonging to them.

Deputies booked the two into the Greene County Jail.