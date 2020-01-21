Greene County deputies arrest 4 in 3 stolen car pursuits

Greene County deputies recovered three stolen vehicles in three separate pursuits.

Deputies arrested four involved in all three incidents.

The first pursuit began around 10:50 p.m. Monday when deputies observed a stolen Honda Accord in the area of Kearney and Fulbright. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the driver was taken into custody without incident. A passenger in the car took off on foot. Deputy Kendrick and K9 Stark arrested the passenger about a block away from the stop.

The second pursuit happened around 5:24 a.m. Tuesday when deputies observed a Pontiac Vibe in the area of Farm Road 156 and State Highway FF. Deputies attempted to stop the driver. The driver headed onto James River Freeway, however began having engine problems and came to rest near Kansas Expressway. Deputies arrested the driver.

The third pursuit began around 7:05 a.m. when deputies located a Nissan Maxima in the area of Eldon and Chestnut Expressway reported stolen. The pursuit ended at I-44 and Kearney when the suspect drove off road, stopped the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Deputies shortly arrested him.