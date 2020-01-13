Greene County deputies arrest driver after pursuit Sunday night

Greene County deputies arrested a driver for resisting arrest after a pursuit Sunday night.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver in a white cargo van reported stolen Sunday. The driver took off, leading to the pursuit. Deputies deployed stop sticks, deflating the tires of the vehicle. The driver then stopped the van and took off running. Officers later arrested him.

Deputies booked the driver into the jail on first-degree tampering and resisting arrest by fleeing. The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity.

