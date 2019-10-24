Greene County deputies arrest man after removing ankle monitor, leading deputies on a pursuit

Greene County deputies arrested a man after he removed his ankle monitor, then led officers on a pursuit.

Deputies received the information about the monitor removal about 6 p.m.

Investigators believe the man was en route to the home of a victim of a previous domestic dispute where the victim has an active protection order against him. Deputies arrived at the victim's house before he did.

Deputies attempted to stop the man when he took off in his vehicle. Deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling both driver side tires. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and intentionally struck the deputies patrol car. He then fled from the area and struck two parked vehicles at Chestnut Expressway and Glenstone.

Deputies then arrested the man after the crashes. Deputies have not released the man's name.