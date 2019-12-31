Greene County deputies arrest woman for stabbing man, fighting with K9

Greene County deputies arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man, then resisting arrest by fighting with a K9 assisting.

Greene County prosecutors charged Justine A. Iandolo, 36, with assault and resisting arrest..

Police say the incident happened inside an apartment complex off of East Valley Water Mill Road on December 29. Greene County deputies say they found a man with puncture wounds to the head and bleeding. The man told police he asked Iandolo to leave because she had been using methamphetamine. The victim then said she charged him, stabbing his head.

Deputies say Iandolo then refused to leave the apartment. As a K9 confronted her, officers then heard the dog yelp. The K9 then bit the woman as she fought off the dog. Iandolo was hospitalized for the bites.

Iandolo later told authorities she did not do anything wrong.