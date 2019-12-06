Thief flees from Greene County deputies in stolen skid steer

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office are looking for the person who stole a skid steer early Friday morning.

Deputies tried to follow the skid steer when they saw it going down a road around two o'clock Friday morning, but the person managed to get away by driving into a field near Farm Roads 146 and 129 off of West Bypass.

Deputies later found the skid steer in the field, but the person got away.

The equipment was taken from a construction site near Sunshine Street and Zimmer Road.

If anyone knows any information about who may have stolen the piece of equipment, they are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office.