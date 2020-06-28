Greene County deputies investigating scene at southwest Springfield home

Greene County deputies are investigating a situation in southwest Springfield at a home near the area of West Rockwood Street and South Farm Road 141.

Neighbors tell KY3 there has been a strong police presence in the area for several hours. There is crime scene tape around one home, and several county vehicles are visible around the scene.

Greene County deputies have not been able to confirm any details on the investigation

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.