Greene County health care community, coronavirus task force announce health care visitor restrictions

The Greene County health care community and area Coronavirus Task Force announced visitor restrictions to health care facilities in our area to combat the future spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Health leaders in the Springfield are report no cases of COVID-19. The state of Missouri reported its first case in the St. Louis County area.

The visitor restrictions are similar to those implemented during a tough flu season. Children ages 12 and under not seeking medical treatment will not be permitted to visit Greene County hospitals or other long-term care facilities until further notice, beginning today, Monday, March 9.

Additionally, those outside this age group who feel sick and are not seeking care are asked to avoid visiting hospitals or other health care facilities for the protection of patients, hospital staff and the broader community.

For people who do not have underlying health conditions, virtual care options are available. A listing of those options, as well as the latest information available to our community on COVID-19 is available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

There are individual actions we can all take to avoid respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19:

*Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

*If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

*Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Stay home when you are sick.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

*Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

*CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

*Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).