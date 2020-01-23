Greene County leaders consider options to add more temporary jail space

Greene County leaders are reviewing new information as they consider adding temporary jail space.

The new facility could house more than 300 additional prisoners. That extra space would go a long way toward easing overcrowding in the main jail. It would also save money by cutting down on the need to house inmates in other county's facilities.

Commissioners say current bids have come in higher than they would like and plan to work with contractors to find a number that works.

"We've got to work within the amount that we have and so we're going to have to go back to the drawing board and make a decision," said Sheriff Jim Arnott. "And if we can come up with a direction we can go we'll do it. if not we'll be thinking about another avenue."

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon stresses county leaders are still working to decide whether or not to go forward with additional temporary jail space. He says the new, permanent facility should be completed a little more than two years.

