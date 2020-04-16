Greene County medical examiners still working to provide the community with answers during pandemic

The Greene County Medical examiner's office continues to perform autopsies during this pandemic, providing families with answers about how their loved ones died.

Greene County Medical Examiner Deiter Duff, MD said they have always taken precautions by wearing personal protective equipment. Now, he says they have switched to the even stronger N-95 masks.

"We have not actually had any cases of COVID-19 come through our office that we know of. "

Duff said he chose this career to help comfort people during one of the hardest times of their life.

"I wanted to be able to provide an answer to the first question people often ask when there's a sudden, unexpected death," said Duff.

In a time where funerals and visitations are limited, Duff is able to provide closure for families.

"I often talk to people after a postmortem examination. You'd be amazed when someone is going through the worst day of their lives, but at the end of the conversation they say thank you," he said.

Duff said while in the office, employees try to keep their distance to protect each other and continue to serve the community.

"There's natural distancing here with our four employees and natural physical distancing," he said.

Duff said the office is still doing everything they can to find answers.

"We have had some cases where people had symptoms and we thought it was appropriate to do postmortem testing. I believe we've done less than ten of those," he said.

The medical examiner's office has local partners to help search for clues.

"We've had the State of Missouri Public Health laboratory do some testing. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department did a couple of tests for us last week, or received the specimen, and sent it off for testing and there are also private laboratories."

Duff said all of the tests have come back negative for coronavirus at this time.