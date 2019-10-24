Greene County medical examiner confirms fourth overdose death in last week

The Greene County medical examiner confirms a fourth death in a recent spike in drug overdoses in the last week.

Tom Van De Berg confirms to KY3 News a woman in her 40s died Wednesday.

City leaders say the total number of overdoses is more than 40 during the last week or so. Van De Berg confirms the number is up from usual. However, he reports four overdose deaths in a week is typical.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said authorities believe the overdoses are from drugs supplied by a low-level drug dealer in the area. Three of the recent overdoses happened inside the Greene County Jail.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department, Springfield police and the DEA are all working together to find the drug dealers. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says it will take vigorous prosecution of those dealers to put them behind bars, which he hopes, will eventually deter them from even trying to sell in the area.