Greene County prosecutor charges man for statutory sodomy, rape

The Greene County prosecutor charged a man with statutory rape and sodomy charges.

Police arrested Brett Alexander Tooley, 20, Wednesday after a traffic stop on North Lohkamp. Police say he was with a child, 13, who was intoxicated.

Investigators say the girl told police at the hospital she had sex with Tooley at a home. Investigators say Tooley told police he had picked up the girl after she contacted him over Snapchat. Investigators say Tooley told police he thought the girl was 20-years-old.