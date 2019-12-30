Greene County prosecutor files arson charge for house fire in Springfield, Mo.

Greene County prosecutors charged a man for setting fire to a porch while a couple slept.

Eric Paul Boyce, 24, of Springfield, Mo. faces an arson charge in the case.

Firefighters responded to the fire on December 15 at a duplex on South Fort. The fire torched the exterior of the home. Firefighters say the fire started with an incendiary device on the porch. The found blankets placed on it to make it burn more. It then spread to other parts of the duplex. Firefighters found a garden hose near the porch was sliced to prevent someone from quickly fighting the fire.

investigators say interviews conducted with the tenants placed Boyce at the scene. The couple inside said he smiled at them through the window. Investigators say Boyce ran from the scene saying, "you're gonna burn." The investigators say Boyce told them during an interview at the Greene County ail he was there during the fire. Investigators say Boyce was denied food and a place to stay before the fire.

Boyce is a repeat offender.