Greene County prosecutor files charges against man accused of damage at Springfield TV station

Posted: 
Updated: Mon 12:08 PM, Nov 25, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Greene County prosecutors charged a man for damaging property at a Springfield television station.

Prosecutors charged Ebrahem R. Thaher with three counts of property damage.

Police say he drove his minivan through the gates of the KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox television station Saturday afternoon. Police say he damaged the gates, a satellite and several parked cars.

Thaher's daughter was with him. Police say she told officers Thaher was an inventor and his ideas had been stolen. She was arrested too.

 