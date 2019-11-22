Greene County prosecutor files charges against man for firing shots outside Springfield neighborhood

The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man accused of firing shots at a Springfield night club.

Ashton T. Morein, 22, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for the incident on the morning of October 13 at Club Rodeo on West Bennett Street.

Police say a witness saw Morein fire shots outside the night club around 1:30 a.m. That is when the club closes. Officers say a fight inside spilled into the parking lot, where gunfire erupted. Bullets hit about a half dozen cars and the building.

Detecitves say Morein told officers the fight involved a friend. He thought his friend was going to get hurt, so he fired his gun. Detectives say Morein was smoking weed in the car when the fight started.

When officers got to the club, several people were running away. Police estimated about 200 people inside the bar when the incident happened.