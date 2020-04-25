Greene County reports 61 COVID-19 recoveries from 93 cases

More than 60% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County have been medically cleared as of Saturday, April 25.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 61 recoveries from 93 positive cases.

Among those cases, 24 are active, while eight who tested positive in Greene County have died.

Nearby, Christian County also reports 12 of 18 patients who tested positive from COVID-19 have recovered.

Greene County and Missouri's statetwide stay-at-home orders are expected to expire May 4.

Missouri has reported 273 deaths and 6,826 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, but the Department of Health & Senior Services has not yet released statewide or county-by-county recovery numbers.